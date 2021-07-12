Euro 2020 - Celebrate England’s achievement and let it fill us with hope in all aspects of our lives

Roberto Mancini and Gareth Southgate

This historic occasion has been a much-needed moral boost as we continue our path out of the pandemic.

Gareth Southgate and his team’s winning streak created an atmosphere of hope and positivity in our homes, pubs, bars and streets.

Yes, it would have been amazing if we had brought the trophy home last night but the squad’s incredible achievement should not be diminished.

Michael Mackenzie. Editor, Hastings, St Leonards and Rye Observer. Bexhill and Battle Observer

The joy and optimism this tournament has brought to our communities has been invaluable at a time when we needed it most.

The morning after should not be a time for recrimination and accusations of what went wrong.

Today, let us celebrate - and let it fill us with hope of what can be achieved in all aspects of our lives in the wake of Covid-19.

