Diary of a Sussex newbie - Something’s missing...

We’re coming up to the two-year anniversary since we moved here.

In some ways it feels as if we’ve been here for ages, yet in others, we’re still coming to grips with the idiosyncrasies and peculiarities of the house.

The plumbing is an ongoing saga; a maze of pipes and two boilers, seemingly set up with no logic in mind.

As for getting a phone signal – finally, 22 months of at best a crackly phone line, and most of the time, no line at all, we have communication restored!

However, there’s one thing that we haven’t managed to sort out. We’d all like a dog.

This has been on ongoing conversation for over a year now. Do we have time to look after a dog? What type of dog?

Important to mention is the fact that Dear Daughter and myself both have a fair few allergies (the most serious of which is hers to tree nuts) and one of them is to dogs.

So why on earth are we wanting a dog you may ask?

Well, we seem to be OK with poodles and poodle crosses.

Devoted Doctor grew up with dogs and would love one.

Dear Daughter has wanted a dog on and off for several years and if we don’t do it soon, she will be off to University before we get one!

For my part, I’d like to give a home to a dog that’s had a tough time of it – a rescue dog, or one whose previous owner can no longer take care of him/her.

Also, it would be good to have some added motivation for going out for walks.

The Admiral is a little reticent about it all.

Perhaps understandably so.

One of his earliest memories is of his parents stopping off midway through a long car journey to let their Labrador ‘Honey’ have a relief break and a drink of water.

However, the Admiral was offered no such relief!

The dog took precedence and the Admiral had to suffer in silence.

This seems to have been an ongoing theme throughout his childhood.

So the Admiral is not the greatest fan of dogs.

But we have noticed him showing more interest in them since he’s moved here and think it would be a fun project for him to watch from a distance.

Who knows, stranger things have happened, and he might end up having a lovely little four-legged companion next door for visits...

There are lots of needy dogs on offer, but none which tick the boxes for allergies.

We’ve considered registering with a breeder for a puppy instead, but then we’re not helping a dog that needs re-housing and we all feel that’s something we should, and would like, to do.

We’ve scoured local dog homes and rescue centres, we’ve registered on websites. Nothing.

There just don’t seem to be any poodles or poodle crosses that need a new home, or certainly none that we can find.

We have a big garden and there are lots of lovely walks nearby.

There’s also a perfect little spot for a dog basket, in the kitchen, within the warm embrace of the Aga.

So if you happen to hear of a poodle/poodle cross that needs a new home, we’re ready and waiting!