Remembrance service 2021 in Little Common. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-211115-084033001

May I once again use your readership to offer a sincere and heart-felt thank you to everyone who attended and supported the Little Common Remembrance Parade on Sunday, which this year commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion.

Although covid prevented many regulars from attending, I would like to thank everyone who did take part, including the Deputy Mayor Claire Baldry together with Rother and ward councillors; representatives from the Navy, submariners, Royal Artillery, veterans, despatch riders; police; fire; Red Cross; masons; St Mark’s Church Choir; Hooe Silver Band; Little Common WI; Scouts, Guides, Cubs, Brownies and Beavers, and many more, together with the splendid “War Horse” representative Drizzle, whose rider laid a wreath on behalf of the many animal casualties of war. They were joined by members of the public who laid their own wreaths and crosses in personal remembrance.

My thanks also go to those who supported the 11am ceremony on Thursday at the memorial, especially the people who stopped their activities to join us in the two minutes silence; Ron the bugler for the sounding of the Last Post, and even to the traffic for slowing down when it passed quietly by. Grateful thanks also to Rev Jonathan Frais of St Mark’s Church, Chaplain to the Little Common British Legion Branch, who did a superb job planning and conducting both services.

And finally, a special thank-you message must go to the Poppy Club and staff for providing the room to host the refreshments afterwards; Dorothy who provided the buffet; town clerk Julie Miller for her untiring work, support and enthusiasm; Robin and Tom for the outdoor preparations; Derek for the excellent photography; and the branch committee, without whose solid energetic work the parade would not have taken place.

Our AGM will take place on Thursday 25 November at 7:00 pm in the Poppy Club, anyone wishing to join our thriving Committee is very welcome.