Carers' Rights Day

Alzheimer’s Society is urging people caring for a loved one with dementia in East Sussex to get in touch if they have questions about the support and benefits they are entitled to, for this year’s Carers’ Rights Day on 25 November.

We estimate this silent army of 1.8 million unpaid carers save the UK economy £13.9 billion a year, including 168.5 million in East Sussex, but many carers are unaware of where to turn to for help.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, over six million people have accessed our services, including our Dementia Connect support line (0333 150 3456).

This vital support has been a real lifeline for thousands during the crisis, but we want to reach more people affected by dementia.

Our team of dedicated Dementia Advisers help the partners, family members and friends caring for loved ones to navigate the complicated maze of health and social care services. Whether it’s advice on legal documents, help understanding dementia, or someone to talk to when things get tough, they are there to help.

Alzheimer’s Society is campaigning for quality social care for people affected by dementia.

We believe social care should be free at the point of use, like the NHS and education, and easy to access for anyone affected by dementia.

To find out more and join our campaign visit alzheimers.org.uk/curethecaresystem