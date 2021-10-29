Bulverhythe Retail Park car park SUS-200917-091215001

I wonder if your readers are aware of the parking time limit at the Bulverhythe Retail Park in Bulverhythe Road?

I live in Hailsham but met a friend at the retail park on 16th September 2021 and was unaware of the time restriction. We had lunch in Costa followed by more drinks later on and had a lovely afternoon catching up. Unfortunately, we both exceeded the 90 minute parking limit and both received a fine in the post, despite being ‘on site’ for the whole time.

Naturally we both appealed and provided our Costa receipts but because the company feel that the signage is adequate it matters not where we spent our time or money.

With Christmas fast approaching I wanted to warn other users of the retail park to be careful of the time spent there unless they want a £70 fine (which is kindly reduced to £40 if you pay within 14 days!)

It would be much better to install pay and display machines which would be more obvious and at least some signage that is at eye level and of a size that can be read at a distance.