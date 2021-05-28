Bexhill Down trees are well looked after

An ancient pollard oak SUS-190426-161145001

Your reader Joanna Pattenden makes comment on the pollarding of trees on Bexhill Down.

Pollarding has been used on trees for centuries to maintain their healthy growth.

Wikipedia states: “Pollarding is a pruning system involving the removal of the upper branches of a tree, which promotes the growth of a dense head of foliage and branches.

“In ancient Rome, Propertius mentioned pollarding during the 1st century BCE”. It has been used to promote tree growth ever since.

Having been brought up in the London suburbs I witnessed the annual trimming and resplendent regrowth of the plane trees each year, until councils stopped doing it and the health of the trees suffered.

Joanna needs to be patient and less critical of the fine work undertaken on the trees on Bexhill Down.

We will reap the rewards soon enough. If we are going to criticise we need to check our facts first.