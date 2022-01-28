Last Wednesday I attended the full council meeting of Bexhill Town Council to raise an issue over the potential increase in the precept (budget) for the next financial year.

The town council has increased its funds by £20k against last years precept. That’s a 5.29% increase. That takes the money the town council costs to close to £400k.

Much more than was initially anticipated (£125k) by Democracy 4 Bexhill when the journey to local democracy was started.

Shoppers in Devonshire Road

It will show on our council tax bill as a 2.64 % increase as the precept is divided by the number of band D properties there are in Bexhill and there are more, year on year.

This increase is greater than an increase that the district council can decide upon and that is without any major projects being started.

This is also without any devolved services that may be transferred to the town council from Rother District Council.

Despite there being a consultation to the residents of Bexhill where we were asked if we wanted services to be devolved there is a committee set up now to discuss the services that the town council may decide to take on.

If special expenses at Rother are devolved to the town council this will increase significantly.

I accept it is early days for the town council but as their meetings are currently not live streamed I will continue to ask questions.