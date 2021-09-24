Cantelupe Community Association objects to the latest application for a proposed development of Gullivers Bowls Club, Bexhill
From: Dru Tramaseur, Cantelupe Community Association
We refer to your recent front-page reference to the proposed development of Gullivers Bowls Club in Knole Road, Bexhill, and letters to your pages.
As the local community association we have been resisting plans for development on this site since 2009, and many of our members were involved in the very first threat of a housing estate there in 2002. We firmly believe that the site should be saved from development in order to keep a much-valued asset to the whole town.
On behalf of our members we have objected to the latest application.
