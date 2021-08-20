Council should make temporary footpath under the rail bridge on Sackville Road, Bexhill, permanent

From: Brian Cope, Pages Lane, Bexhill-on-Sea

By Letter by a Reader
Friday, 20th August 2021, 6:00 am
Pavement widening/road narrowing to help with social distancing underneath Sackville Road bridge in Bexhill. SUS-200309-115508001

Early in the pandemic the highway beneath the Sackville arch was narrowed to allow the temporary widening of the narrow pedestrian footways on both sides of the road.

As a pedestrian I found this a great improvement and I have not as a driver experienced any inconvenience when driving through the arch.

I therefore hope that East Sussex County Council will now include the permanent widening of this footpath in its highways programme.

Please send your letters to [email protected] Letters must be accompanied by a full name and address. Anonymous letters are never printed. We reserve the right to edit letters for any reason.