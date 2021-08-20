Pavement widening/road narrowing to help with social distancing underneath Sackville Road bridge in Bexhill. SUS-200309-115508001

Early in the pandemic the highway beneath the Sackville arch was narrowed to allow the temporary widening of the narrow pedestrian footways on both sides of the road.

As a pedestrian I found this a great improvement and I have not as a driver experienced any inconvenience when driving through the arch.

I therefore hope that East Sussex County Council will now include the permanent widening of this footpath in its highways programme.