Council should make temporary footpath under the rail bridge on Sackville Road, Bexhill, permanent
From: Brian Cope, Pages Lane, Bexhill-on-Sea
Early in the pandemic the highway beneath the Sackville arch was narrowed to allow the temporary widening of the narrow pedestrian footways on both sides of the road.
As a pedestrian I found this a great improvement and I have not as a driver experienced any inconvenience when driving through the arch.
I therefore hope that East Sussex County Council will now include the permanent widening of this footpath in its highways programme.
