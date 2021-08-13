Sir David Attenborough and Prime minister Boris Johnson attend the launch of the UK-hosted COP26 UN Climate Summit, being held in partnership with Italy this autumn in Glasgow. (Photo by Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images) PPP-210617-165856006

Politicians and councillors have some personal expertise but rely on top civil servants, scientists and advisors to guide their choices for our survival and happiness. Einstein said that the thinking that caused the problem will not solve it. Some letters in the past few weeks illustrate these points. Barry Jones accused Andrea Needham of slating oil companies and perhaps is ignorant of the fact that we still need crude oil. Barry’s thinking is in the past and is largely responsible for climate destruction.

Polly Gray outlined present realistic thinking on urgent climate solutions which ESCC decided to put sticking plaster on the dying planet when surgery and resuscitation are needed now before catastrophic disablement takes place.

Then, Cllr Paul Redstone ESCC attacks her diagnosis with many contradictions. Congratulations to him on reducing his carbon footprint by about 50% which he sees as necessary but then accepts an obvious inadequate plan by ESCC of only 13%. He says it is quantified, so please send it back to the quantifiers for a correctly quantified plan to achieve by 2030.

It is ridiculous to say it is not feasible. Politicians are leaders to take us forward safely with tough unpopular measures if required. It is estimated that there are close to a million new green jobs that could be created by 2030. Councils and Government can and are (slowly) creating these jobs eg ecars, ebikes, solar panels, boilers etc getting cheaper. Many places, eg Cranfield College, are pioneering thinking and green practical solutions. The simple true diagnosis is decarbonisation now, future is too late.

The UN is yet again issuing more dire warnings that humans can not stop climate warming dangerously. There is too much delaying curbing fossil fuel emissions. ESCC is investing money in promoting fossil fuels at the same time! On the present trajectory 1 Billion humans will suffer more frequent heat waves and 100s millions more suffer water and drought problems in health and food destruction.

The rich countries are being hit now; we haven’t heard the cries of the poorest farmers in developing countries nor welcomed them fleeing from dried bone lands.

What can each of us do to save our small global home from destruction? We can...now.