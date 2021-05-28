First Bexhill Town Council meeting
From: Paul Lendon, Buxton Drive, Bexhill-on-Sea
Friday, 28th May 2021, 10:40 am
History was made 19th May when the first public Bexhill Town Council meeting took place. Paul Plim was elected chairman/mayor and Claire Baldry vice chairman/deputy mayor I take this opportunity to wish them both well in championing our lovely town.
A copy of the first agenda is now with the Bexhill Museum.
