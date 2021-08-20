South East Water van

Southern Water and South East Water are separate companies but inextricably linked in other ways.

The latter covers waste water services, including Sewerage, here in Bexhill. Southern Water was described by the Chichester Harbour Trust as “not fit for purpose” recently. (The Guardian 17/8/21) This is a description that must ring a bell across the south as they struggle to deal with sewage and water run off incidents, like those that have taken place around Rotherfield Avenue and elsewhere here in recent weeks. There actually seems to be a strata of middle management missing and a real lack of communication. [I believe the call centre is located in Newcastle]. What goes on at the HQ in Worthing I’ve no idea.

This leaves the emergency teams in or on the ground to turn out, when they can. They are valiantly struggling to hold back the “tide” of jobs 24 hours a day, often in the pouring rain or worse and having to deal with irate customers as well. Southern was fined £90 million recently for dumping raw sewage along the protected coast 2010-15 and has now, effectively, been taken over by a cartel of Australian financiers putting up a few billion to bail them out. It was suggested, during a recent television interview, that more attention had been paid to rewarding shareholders than updating the system over the last 20 years or so. Under the system, set up by the government to divide responsibility for waste water emergencies, house holders are now responsible for anything going wrong on their property up to the boundary, although there seems to be grey areas in terms of public liability.

This can be very serious all round, particularly in terms of sewerage emergencies, as any repairs/blockages will be extremely expensive. Additionally, anyone not covered for the work by private household insurance or South East Water’s own scheme, might find it impossible to locate a contractor even if the money is raised. Times have changed. Your privatised water authority will not necessarily take responsibility for everything anymore.