High Street bank should show more interest in disabled customers

Dawn Penney with her guide dog Mr Miller in Sidley, Bexhill. Also pictured is Louie. SUS-210531-070224001

It was upsetting to read about the distressing experience of Dawn Penney and her guide dog in Barclays Bank, Bexhill.

Every organisation is prone to making mistakes, but Barclays’ bleak, unsympathetic response to Dawn’s difficulties was an example of soulless ‘corporate-speak’: “disappointing to hear that our customer was unhappy … always look to provide accessible services … we welcome feedback on what more we can do.”

Are Barclays so devoid of empathy or imagination that they can’t think of an answer to that?

How about this: “We are sorry for what happened to Ms Penney. We have called her to apologise and invited her to let us know when she plans to visit us next.

“We can then arrange for a member of staff to meet her outside the branch and escort her and her guide dog inside.”

In the meantime, they might even run to a gift of flowers.

Not only have Barclays let themselves down, they have let the town of Bexhill down. Since my wife and I moved here nearly 10 years ago, it has been a pleasure to deal with a variety of local shops, cafes, restaurants and trades-people.

Almost invariably we have found them to offer friendly, helpful and efficient service.

A lesson perhaps for Barclays bank?

Why not send some of your highly paid ‘suits’ from HQ to walk around the town of Bexhill and see how good service works?