An England fan, injured by a flying bottle on the edge of Trafalgar Square (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

I would be interested to know which individual your readers think is the true nationalist. Is it the one with the naked torso wrapped in St George’s flag shouting abuse at the opponents? Or the one who believes their patriotic duty is to distract the opponent’s goalkeeper with a laser pen?

Or the one who signs an international agreement then promptly breaks it? Or the one who believes in fairness, tolerance, justice, truthfulness and honesty, and tries to live to these standards? Or the one from a poor background who publicly supports others in need?