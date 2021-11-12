I agree with MP criticising the lack of charging points in Bexhill
From: Paul Lendon, Buxton Drive, Bexhill on Sea
Friday, 12th November 2021, 9:54 am
I agree with Huw Merriman MP for criticising the lack of charging points in Bexhill.
Some years ago I suggested Devonshire Square would make a good electric charging hub. This would not only allow people to have their car charged but to go on a shopping experience at the same time.
After all Bexhill is known as the birth place of British motor racing, so why not become the birthplace of electric charging points?
