Devonshire Square, Bexhill

I agree with Huw Merriman MP for criticising the lack of charging points in Bexhill.

Some years ago I suggested Devonshire Square would make a good electric charging hub. This would not only allow people to have their car charged but to go on a shopping experience at the same time.

After all Bexhill is known as the birth place of British motor racing, so why not become the birthplace of electric charging points?