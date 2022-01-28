I have always thought that roundabouts provide a better option to traffic lights
From: Paul Lendon, Buxton Drive, Bexhill on Sea
Friday, 28th January 2022, 10:20 am
I would like to endorse Steve Dine’s recent letter re traffic lights flawed on A21.
Steve makes some great points particularly by someone who’s business will be seriously affected .
I have always thought that roundabouts provide a better option to traffic lights.
Please send your letters to [email protected] Letters must be accompanied by a full name and address. Anonymous letters are never printed. We reserve the right to edit letters for any reason.