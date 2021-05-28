Is the pile outside the De La Warr Pavilion art or a play area for kids?

De La Warr Pavilion SUS-210324-153903001

I visited the seafront in a howling wind on Friday, taking my camera hoping to capture the waves, nearly got blown over and discovered a pile of materials on the lawn in front of the DLWP. There is another pile on the top and inside of the building as well.

I initially thought it was a ventilation system until I saw the yellow plaque with a description.

They claim it’s art.

Some modern art is beautiful to look at and inspiring but this is ugly, the only use for it would be for the kids to play on and it should be on the beach, not in front and on the DLWP!

I don’t wish to be rude, but must express my feelings, I used to make a living making art, sculptures and paintings, albeit self taught, it was very hard work and good enough to sell to international dealers and privately.