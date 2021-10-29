Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AXEL HEIMKEN/AFP/Getty Images) PPP-190319-103724006

‘Net Zero’, COP26? lt saddens me when children, clearly indoctrinated by ill-informed sensationalist adults, are used as emotive pawns in the climate change ‘debate’.

Earth does not have one single, static climate – it has many, ever varying climates – yet people seem unable to differentiate between perfectly normal, cyclical and naturally occurring extremes from so-called ‘man-made’. Indeed, they blame forest fires, earthquakes, tsunamis and now volcanoes on ‘man-made climate change’!

Worse, are those protesting babes-in-arms parents demanding ‘others’ (ie: governments and tax-payers) ‘do something’, yet it is thanks to them that Britain’s exponential population growth is almost one person per minute. In five minutes we’ll need two more family homes at 300 tons CO2 each plus, pro-rata, new schools, shops, factories, infrastructure... making ‘Net Zero’ an impossible, even if momentarily achieved, dream.

We could all halve our damaging carbon footprint overnight by adopting an austere, monastic lifestyle; but that saved will be lost within five minutes to two newborns! Besides, our tax hungry, knee jerk governments will not tolerate stagnant or austere economies, as the raison d’etre of the economist-driven IPCC and ‘Net Zero’ mantra is to ‘maintain economic growth in the face of climate change’ (ie: more GDP, CO2, industry, pollution, infrastructure, immigration...). To that end, governments of all colours will happily cripple taxpayers by forcing us to buy costly, unwanted EVs and heat pumps... made in new factories on green field sites, or imported from China under ‘Carbon Credits’!

The world’s gone mad! It’s time to stop breeding!