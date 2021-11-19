Legislation is planned to require new homes to have charging points but it should be in place now.
From: Paul Burns, Claxton Road, Bexhill on Sea
I agree with the need for more public charging points but what about charging cars at home?
Legislation is planned to require new homes to have charging points. Why was this not done much earlier?
Four years ago we moved into a completely refurbished house with a new-built detached garage.
The garage lacked an electricity supply, let alone a charging point.
It appears power in a garage is not a requirement for planning permission.
