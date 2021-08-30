Motor caravan rules are not there to be obeyed not broken
From: Derrick G Smith, J P, Sutton Place, Bexhill-on-Sea
Monday, 30th August 2021, 7:37 am
There are clear signs on De la Warr Parade that no motor caravans are to be parked between 10 pm and 6 am.
However, the local authority does not seem to take any action against aggressors. How long would it take the local authority to take action if I stopped paying my council tax?
Either remove the signs or take action. Rules are not there to be obeyed not broken.
