De La War Parage in Bexhill (Google maps) SUS-210830-073005001

There are clear signs on De la Warr Parade that no motor caravans are to be parked between 10 pm and 6 am.

However, the local authority does not seem to take any action against aggressors. How long would it take the local authority to take action if I stopped paying my council tax?

Either remove the signs or take action. Rules are not there to be obeyed not broken.