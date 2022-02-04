I’d like to congratulate Mandy Curtis and her team at 18 Hours for staging a fabulous new event – Bexhill After Dark. My children were enthralled by the street entertainment and gasped in amazement at the elegant contortions of the aerial dancer in The Candle on Devonshire Square.

They were thrilled to join the parade and share in the experience with their friends. Bexhill After Dark has certainly left my family beaming with smiles and great memories. Well done to all involved. Let’s hope it returns next year to brighten our spirits!

Talking Heads by Impossible Theatre. Picture by Richard Kenworthy SUS-221001-133435001