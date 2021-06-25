Not convinced of MP’s decision to defer ‘freedom day’

Huw Merriman in the House of Commons

I would expect MP Huw Merriman to challenge Government Ministers on our behalf but when it comes to the vote he should, in my opinion, exhibit loyalty in all but the most extreme cases.

Mr Merriman voted against the proposals for the second Covid lockdown and in November and December voted against the local tier system. We don’t know how he would have voted for the Christmas lockdown but he had certainly changed his tune by 06/01/21 and agreed to the third lockdown with hospitals at near capacity and deaths on course for 1000 a day. We can’t turn the clock back and find out what would have happened had Mr Merriman been our leader through the Covid crisis but I can’t help thinking it wouldn’t be good news!

This is all such a pity as Huw Merriment is really an excellent MP- a glance at his website will show that he is hardworking, speaks out and tackles many issues including ones dear to the hearts of his constituents. His latest dissention is quite unnecessary especially as it is the unvaccinated younger adults who are deemed most at risk now. With hospital admissions doubling in the last week I am not convinced that Mr Merriman’s arguments holds water.