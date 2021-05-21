Our promise to respect & serve Bexhill

Councillors: Abul Azad - Bexhill North, Ian Hollidge - Bexhill South and Nuala Geary - Bexhill West. SUS-210521-093501001

COVID has shown how we can work together as a Country, we intend to now bring that to the county and especially for Bexhill, the third largest town in East Sussex. Each division is unique with its own special features and identities.

We promise to respect and serve each of these communities for our 4 year term of office. Our contact details are on ESCC website and we would be delighted to hear from anyone looking to help our shared goal of building back better.