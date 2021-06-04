Parking in Bexhill is still good value
From: Brenda Morgan, Harewood Close, Bexhill-on-Sea
What a fabulous weekend it was, so good to see so many visitors enjoying the beach and prom and making it a bumper Bank Holiday weekend for local businesses.
I have to smile at the resistance by many people to pay to park now on the seafront: £1.40 for 4 hours, £1.70 for 5 hours and £2.00 for 10 hours, and yet the side roads are packed with cars! Yes, none of us liked it when charges were introduced as we’d enjoyed free parking for so long - but all good things must come to an end - and £2.00 is less than a cup of coffee after all.
I’m sure it costs far more in Brighton, Eastbourne and Hastings, and here we have direct access to the beach and promenade.
Please send your letters to [email protected] Letters must be accompanied by a full name and address. Anonymous letters are never printed. We reserve the right to edit letters for any reason.