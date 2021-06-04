Parking in Bexhill is still good value

I have to smile at the resistance by many people to pay to park now on the seafront: £1.40 for 4 hours, £1.70 for 5 hours and £2.00 for 10 hours, and yet the side roads are packed with cars! Yes, none of us liked it when charges were introduced as we’d enjoyed free parking for so long - but all good things must come to an end - and £2.00 is less than a cup of coffee after all.