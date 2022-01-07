Christchurch Methodist Church, Springfield Road, Bexhill SUS-141004-135154001

Just before Christmas, the Christchurch Singers presented their ‘Christmas Praise’ concert at Christchurch Methodist Church, Springfield Road, Bexhill. For obvious reasons the audience was a little smaller that usual, but the choir was in good form.

As usual, the conductor was Mr Pat Reigh and the accompanist Mrs Elizabeth Bush. The words and music reflected the season. The audience joined in with singing carols accompanied by Mr Gerald Witts on the Father Willis Organ.

For each concert the Singers nominate a charity to support and this time it was the RNLI. Richard Beattie gave a short talk about the local work of the charity, and we were delighted that the retiring collection raised £910 for the RNLI.

The Christchurch Singers secretary, Mrs Chris Cox said that she was pleased with the number of people who came along, and contributed to a wonderful result for the charity.

After a few weeks rest, the Christchurch Singers will resume their practice nights in readiness for their ‘Summer Praise’ on Saturday June 11th.

