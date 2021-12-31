Proposed gateway road layout ignores village traffic into Hastings
From: Anthony Patten, Bedford Road, Hastings
Friday, 31st December 2021, 10:16 am
Re: Queensway/A21 new junction. What no one seems to be thinking about is the traffic from both Sedlescombe and Westfield wanting the hospital having to go to Queensway before heading back via The Ridge West or - heaven help - Maplehurst Road.
Also of course the opposite – traffic from Ore wanting the A21 or A28.
