Remember the joy of fountains

Children enjoying the fountains soon after they opened

I totally agree with Jayne Crow concerning the fountains at the De La Warr Pavillion.

One only has to remember the sheer joy expressed by the toddlers and older children when the fountains were last working.

Children will have happy memories of playing in the fountains and to deprive them of the experience would be one more blow to add to the frustrations they have experienced during this wretched pandemic.

Come on local councillors, this is just the type of problem you have been elected to solve.