Remove some of the shingle on Felpham beach – reader’s letter

Felpham beach. Photograph: Kate Shemilt/ ks180381-5

Here in Felpham a big issue is that when the promenade is cleared of shingle it is usually put back on the beach at a higher level than the promenade.

This means it’s easily blown back over the promenade.

In addition the levels and high slopes of shingle on the beach make it very difficult all-year-round to access the shoreline at low tide especially when as last year, one of the slipways was left uncleared.