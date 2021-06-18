Sad Bexhill’s charter flag was missing
From: Paul Lendon, Buxton Drive, Bexhill-on-Sea
Friday, 18th June 2021, 9:52 am
It was great to see the Bexhill Flag flying at the Town Hall but sad the Charter Flag which incorporates the Bexhill Coat of Arms was absent.
I hope the issue regarding the historic Bexhill Coat of Arms being available to be used by the Bexhill Town council can be resolved positively.
