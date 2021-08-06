A passenger wears a face-mask as she travels on a bus (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

I read Mr Andrews letter with interest, myself being a keyworker who has worked through the whole of the pandemic. Also, in January 2021 I contracted covid and was unwell for over a month, still feel the consequence of that today but feel I was lucky enough to have not had to go to hospital because of it.

My feeling about masks is that they are in place to protect those around you in case you are unaware of carrying covid 19. I for one welcome the sight of mask in shops as this makes me feel that my community is, in turn, protecting me.

I believe that all of the things Mr Andrews listed as we had done for the last 18 months including hand washing, social distancing and staying away from elderly relatives has been in this spirit of community and thinking of others and that if a shop owner believes that they should ask visitors to continue protecting their community, they should not be penalised by the selfish few who feel that it is too uncomfortable or isn’t their responsibility to help protect those around them.

My thoughts go to the workers at the supermarkets and other food retailers who have remained open through the pandemic, they have been exposed to every level of harm brought upon them by those members of the public who, for whatever reason, refused to wear masks when asked to do so. I can’t help thinking that a little longer discomfort for the many might mean less infection for the few and a greater sense of community might be the result.