The Bexhill fountains should be turned on again

I appreciate that the last 18 months was difficult for everybody, but why are they still not working? During 2019, the council provided a merry-go-round for those under 12 years. It was a nice gesture under the circumstances, but not the same thing.

As we head into a period where the staycation is likely to be familiar to everyone, and the weather is likely to be warmer, the youngest in the community, and their parents, are no longer catered for. Smaller children probably shouldn’t go into the sea, until the lifeguards return. So, they’ll stay hot and bothered without anything adventurous to absorb their energy. It’s a bad show from the council; we need to know what will be happening before the schools break up in July.