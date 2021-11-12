Electric cars

Our esteemed Member of Parliament and chair of the Government Transport Select Committee Huw Merriman states the “number of charging point locally has been far too slow”. As Cicro (Rome 106 to 43 AD) said, “They have put the cart before the horse”. The government is pushing for all cars to be electric by 2030.

They should have planned for the charging points to be available first. When I was first married my wife ensured that we had pots and pans before she bought food.

I have tried to have charging points in the block of flat where I live but it is almost impossible. The government must plan for the provision of charging points before everyone is required to change from fossil fuels.