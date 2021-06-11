The Sussex Day Charter reading in Bexhill
From: Paul Lendon, Buxton Drive, Bexhill-on-Sea
Friday, 11th June 2021, 8:05 am
The Sussex Day Charter will be read on June 16th at the Bexhill Colonnade at midday.
It is hoped that the new Bexhill Mayor Paul Plim and deputy mayor Clare Baldry along with some of the New Bexhill Councillors will be in attendance.
