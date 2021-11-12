Coal

Coal has been widely used throughout the world. In comparison to other fuels it is relatively cheap to mine, it is less destructive on the land, it is plentiful, it is fairly easy and cheap to transport and there are many good reasons why it should continue to be used.

Yes, it is a serious pollutant and that is a major problem. However, our scientist and engineers have shown that they can overcome so many difficulties such as conquering space and even planning living on distant planets.

Surely it is within their ingenuity to produce advanced filters and capture carbon methods which will enable us to continue to use coal as a power source well into the future.