24/10/13- Cycling along Bexhill Promenade ENGSUS00120131024135541

I assume that in her letter about inconsiderate cyclists on Bexhill seafront Christine Nicholls refers to the promenade.

There used to be “No Cycling” signs at each end of the promenade but in their infinite wisdom the council changed that policy and made it open season on walkers.

The same infinite wisdom that erected those ghastly shelters which offer no protection from the wind. I agree with Chistine’s comments but the chances of getting anything done are fairly slim, it is rather like expecting them to do something about the thoughtless people who park on the pavement in Little Common.

A couple of weeks ago you had a correspondent lamenting the lack of morals among some of our politicians, perhaps that criticism should be directed at our fellow citizens.