Two roundabouts are needed to connect the Hastings Gateway Road to Queensway and Bexhill

From: Ashley Howell, Oakwood Avenue, Bexhill on Sea

By Letter by a Reader
Friday, 28th January 2022, 10:17 am

In my opinion two roundabouts are needed one before The Ridge bridge, one after the bridge and a slip road from The Ridge to join the A21 going north.

Keep it simple, I have sat in the congestion for 5 years so have given it some thought.

Please send your letters to [email protected] Letters must be accompanied by a full name and address. Anonymous letters are never printed. We reserve the right to edit letters for any reason.

Queensway Gateway Road in St Leonards. SUS-211214-121348001