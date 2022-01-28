Two roundabouts are needed to connect the Hastings Gateway Road to Queensway and Bexhill
From: Ashley Howell, Oakwood Avenue, Bexhill on Sea
Friday, 28th January 2022, 10:17 am
In my opinion two roundabouts are needed one before The Ridge bridge, one after the bridge and a slip road from The Ridge to join the A21 going north.
Keep it simple, I have sat in the congestion for 5 years so have given it some thought.
