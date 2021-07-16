Queensway Gateway Road, Hastings, looking east. Picture by Seachangewatch SUS-211003-122811001

The issues over the Queensway Gateway Road continue.

The “permanent” connection is projected not to complete until mid 2022 or even early 2023 with no date yet set. Even the “temporary” connection has yet to have a re-confirmed date for opening.

In October 2020 Sea Change Sussex and East Sussex County Council said it would be open in early 2021.

In March 2021 they said it would be open in August 2021.

On 2 July 2021 ESCC gave a list of things still to do before work on this “temporary” link could begin.

These “things” are all the known Standard, Statutory Regulatory “things” any competent Local Highways Authority and Construction Company should have planned before giving out hopelessly unrealistic dates. The update was provided, in open session, to SELEP - the body responsible for handing out Central Government funds.

For Sea Change Sussex to fail to deliver is becoming the norm. For ESCC to wish to avoid adverse publicity as the accountable contracting body is almost understandable.