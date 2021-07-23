Bins on Bexhill seafront. (Google Maps) SUS-210723-082427001

Isn’t it about time the council changed the bins on the seafront for ones with lids and seagull proof.

Surely cheaper in the long run that constantly having to clean the beach every day? We need two skip-size ones for the rubbish on the beach wherever there is a ‘normal’ open bin especially during the Summer months.

Also, how about the roll out slats on the ramps so those in wheelchairs and parents with pushchairs can finally get on the beach to enjoy it.

Come on councillors of Bexhill - time to show leadership!

While we are at it, why not some notice boards on the front that can advertise what is going on in the local area?