Original art postcards to go on auction

Have you ever wanted to get your hands on an original work of art while also supporting charity?

With Sophie’s Secret Postcard Auction, you have the opportunity to do just that.

Sophie's Secret Postcards will be auctioned from 8pm on Thursday, June 7

With three weeks left before the deadline for artwork, the auction already has more than 250 postcard-sized original drawings and paintings by celebrated artists and designers, as well as by pupils from St Richard’s Catholic College.

The funds raised from the auction will be donated directly to the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

All items will have a starting bid of just £1 regardless of whether it has been made by a famous name or a young art student.

However, bidders will not know the identity of the artist until they receive their purchase.

Sophie's Secret Postcards will be auctioned from 8pm on Thursday, June 7

Up for grabs in the auction are pieces of art work from renowned artists including author and illustrator Thomas Taylor who drew the first Harry Potter cover, artist Bob and Roberta Smith, Australian artist Loui Jover, Phoenix Comic artist Jamie Smart, landscape painter Helen Antill, abstract artist Lisa V Robinson and painter Sonya Tatham, plus many more fantastic artists who have pledged to create work.

A list of all the contributors’ names will be revealed before the auction, but the work will be anonymous until the auction has ended.

All of the artwork will be signed by the artist on the back of the art work.

Potential collectors can view all the postcards online at www.sophiespostcard.com/onlinegallery.

Sophie's Secret Postcards will be auctioned from 8pm on Thursday, June 7

All postcards will be listed on eBay for ten days only.

The auction will open at 8pm on Thursday, June 7, 2018 and will come to an end at 8pm on Saturday, June 16, 2018. There will be no other way to buy Sophie’s Postcards than via the auction.

Sophie's Secret Postcards will be auctioned from 8pm on Thursday, June 7