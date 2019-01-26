Pamper afternoon nets £568 for Trust

A charity Pamper Afternoon raised a ‘fantastic’ £568 for local charity, The Sarah Lee Trust.

The event, held at the Wellington Health & Wellbeing Centre, Hastings last Sunday (January 20) drew a large crowd, eager to enjoy some top class, cut price pampering. A wealth of ‘taster’ sessions at just £5 were on offer. These included the Alexander Technique, Massage, Yoga, Reflexology, Indian Head Massage, Energy Psychology, Health Tests, and Emotional Freedom Technique.

Centre Manager Sarah Corrie (pictured) said: “Thank you so much to everyone who helped make Sunday a success. It was a real pleasure to witness people benefiting from receiving taster treatments while also supporting such a great cause.”

“We have signed a Charity Partnership with the Trust and will be holding regular events to help raise money for them.”

Fundraising manager at The Sara Lee Trust Katie Jones said: “How fantastic – well done and thank you everyone for all your hard work! “Thank you so much to the Wellington Health & Wellbeing Centre for supporting the Sara Lee Trust. The money raised from this wonderful event will help people in Hastings and Rother who are living with cancer and other life threatening illness to receive the complementary care and psychological support they need.”