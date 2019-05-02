Parks are such an asset to our town

From: Deirdre Earl-williams, Terminus Avenue, Bexhill

I felt I must write to congratulate everyone involved in keeping The Polegrove and Egerton Park in such beautiful condition.

I visit the Polegrove and Egerton Park walking my dog on a regular basis, I felt a real glow of pride to see how absolutely lovely they look.

The children’s playground has to be one of the most attractive playgrounds in Rother. Well done to RDC and all the gardeners, with a special mention to our officer Rebecca Owen who keeps a close eye and is often seen physically working away there.

What an asset to our town of Bexhill on Sea.