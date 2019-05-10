Party paid price for not listening

From: Richard Sage, Linden Road, Bexhill

No doubt Mr Maynard and the Conservative group will be explaining their loss of control of Rother Council on Mrs May and Brexit and their defeat was because of national issues.

This would be an example of their arrogance, the same arrogant attitude which led to their loss of 12 councillors in Bexhill. The loss of half a dozen seats outside of Bexhill may of been because of Brexit issues but their virtual wipe out in Bexhill was down to their consistent failure to listen to the electors of the town about many issues, the most prominent being the Town Council.

They dismissed the demands for change with a ‘we know best ‘attitude, they have paid the price for their folly. I do feel some sympathy for a number of the defeated councillors but they only have themselves to blame in not standing up against the Tory whip.

I look forward to a council in which the councillors will work in a collaborative way, listening to the concerns of their electors and acting on their behalf, rather than following the edicts of the council leader.