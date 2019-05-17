From: Paul Minter, Constable Way, Bexhill

Whether you like it or not party politics brings stability. Fighting elections on a single issue may show public opinion on that issue, but what do those elected do next, and for their years in office on every other issue that needs deciding? Locally the Independents wipe out the Conservatives in Bexhill on the issue of a town council and what does it get us? 13 independent councillors that we have no idea of their views on most issues in Rother. They answer to absolutely no one for their term in office. In a week’s time we vote in European elections and if the polls are correct the new Brexit Party will get the biggest amount of votes. Again it may, perhaps not, show us where the country stands on Brexit, but those MEPs will then have to vote every week on many issues. Again accountable to no one.

I think a few independents are good for the council and parliaments, Westminster and European. Closer to the people and elected on passionate feeling. But you can’t run a council or a parliament in any other way than stable party politics. I hope people will consider this as they go to vote in the European elections.