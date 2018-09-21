Pebsham community helps to reopen public venue

Residents and businesses have banded together to get a much-loved community centre reopened.

Pebsham Community Centre in Seabourne Road shut its doors in June last year as the committee had to disband.

So the community at large decided to set about getting the venue reopened.

Shortly after the centre shut last year, Emily Ansell set up a JustGiving page online in a bid to raise funds to get it open again, collecting hundreds of pounds.

Emily said the centre reopened on September 6 but the smaller hall still needs to be renovated before fully opening again to the public.

She thanked the community at large for helping to bring the venue back into use.

Emily, treasurer of Pebsham Community Association, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you and express our gratitude to Pebsham Primary Academy for donating around 30 tables and 45 chairs for the community centre.

“Rother Voluntary Action (RVA) gave us money towards public liability and sorted out fire equipment for us.

“Trade Paints donated some paint and brushes. People have given us generous donations.

“The floor in the smaller hall needs replacing due to a leak at the beginning of the year. The kitchen is also still closed as we need a new fridge. It’s taking a bit of time to get the centre fully reopened but we will get there.”

The building is owned by Rother District Council and was leased for a number of years to Pebsham Community Association.

When the centre’s previous management committee disbanded, it handed the keys back to the district council. A new management committee at Pebsham Community Association was then set up in order to reopen the venue.

Upcoming events at the centre include Powerhoop on Thursdays from 7pm, Beatz Fitness, which starts on Monday (September 24) from 9.30am, Bouncy Bees Stay and Play from next Thursday (September 27), 10.30am to 12.30pm, and Team Up Bexhill’s Stem Club on Monday, October 1 from 5pm to 7pm, which is open for those aged seven to 13.

Pebsham Community Association is also holding a meeting on Tuesday, October 2 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm at the centre.

People can pop along to have their say about the venue’s future use and how to move the centre forward.

Visit www.facebook.com/PebshamCommunityCentre.