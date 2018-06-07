People are encouraged to gear up for amazing celebration of cycling

The 1066 Cycling Festival arrives this weekend and promises a free two day festival celebrating everything cycling.

Now in its third year, the festival will take place on Saturday June 9 in Hastings and Sunday June 10 in Bexhill.

The event is organised by Hastings Borough Council’s Active Hastings team and Active Rother at Rother District Council.

Cllr Andy Batsford, Hastings Borough Council’s lead councillor for leisure said: “This is a fantastic family event with so much to see and do.

“On both days visitors can see Savage Skills Stunt team; bike decorating, bicycle powered smoothie making, and a family friendly bike ride with Sustrans, Get a ProBike wash, check out some brand new designer bikes lots of different competitions, challenges and a raffle.

“The Source Park trials will be an opportunity to learn from professionals how to ride a BMX bike the right way.”

“On Saturday 9 June, activities will take place on the Stade Open Space, Hastings from 10am to 3pm. In Hastings you can have your bike MOT’d by Handsome Bicycles, go on a trail ride, or a 25 mile ride with 1066 Cycle club, learn about smarter cycling and see some dizzying tricks and skills at the Source Park.”

The cycle related fun continues on Sunday 10 June at the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill.

You can see an exhibition of 200 years of bicycles from the Classic Cycle Group and even join them on a short cycle ride around the town.

You can venture further on a 12 mile ride with 1066 Cycle Club or embark on the Historic Half hundred, a 50 mile, British Cycling endorsed ride taking in the best views of the 1066 area.

There will also be free learn to ride sessions for kids provided by CycleSafe and bike hire and free bike checks from Zigi Bicycles.

Cllr Jim Carroll, Rother District Council’s lead member for young people, sport and leisure said: “We’re pleased to have been able to support the cycling festival with funding from the council and through Active Rother.

“The event provides a good opportunity for people to get out, enjoy the summer and find out more about cycling which is an excellent way to become more active and to improve your fitness.”

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)