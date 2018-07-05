People are urged to pull on their running shoes to beat meningitis

A new campaign is encouraging people to pull on their trainers and run, walk or jog 50km in 50 days and raise funds to help beat a killer disease.

The Meningitis Now charity has launched the campaign - Jog on Meningitis.

Meningitis is inflammation of the membranes that surround and protect the brain and spinal cord; usually caused by bacteria or viruses.

It can affect anyone, but most at risk are babies, young children and teenagers.

Following bacterial meningitis, one in ten people will die and at least a third of survivors will be left with lifelong after-effects such as hearing loss, epilepsy, limb loss or learning difficulties

Carrie Bater, from the charity, said: “Jog on meningitis is a simple concept that anyone can get involved with. All you need to do is pledge to run, jog or walk 50km over 50 days and raise £50, at your own pace and in your own way. It’s that simple.

“Every step will help us to fight meningitis and move us closer to our vision of a future where no one in the UK dies from this disease and everyone affected gets the support they need. If you know someone who’s had meningitis this is a perfect way for you to show them your support.

“And to say thank you for taking part we’ll send you a shiny medal to reward your efforts too.

“Despite developments in vaccines, meningitis and septicaemia continue to affect thousands every year and kill more under-5s than any other infectious disease.

“Meningitis Now is working towards a future where no one in the UK loses their life to meningitis and everyone affected gets the support they need.

“It does this by funding research into vaccines and prevention, raising awareness so people know what to look for and what action to take if they suspect meningitis and rebuilding futures by providing dedicated support to people living with the impact of the disease.

“So, why not lace up your trainers, tell meningitis to jog on and help us fight back on all fronts by funding research to eradicate the disease, raising awareness and supporting survivors.”

For more information and to donate visit www.meningitisnow.org.

