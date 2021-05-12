13 pictures as seal is released back into the sea at Hastings by rescuers

Hubble the seal being released back into the sea from Pett Level beach. SUS-211205-134321001

An injured seal that was rescued from Camber Sands has been released back into the sea.

By Stephen Wynn-Davies
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 2:35 pm

The animal – named Hubble – was found in April. Rescuers said he was not moving and had blood around his face.

He was treated by RSPCA Mallydams Wood Wildlife Centre and is now fit enough to be released back into the wild.

The one-year-old male had been suffering from lung-worm, the RSPCA said.

On Wednesday afternoon (May 12), Hubble was released back into the sea on Pett Level beach.

Here are some pictures from his release.

