14 pictures of Hastings beach sizzling in the summer heatwave sun

Kevin Boorman, marketing and major projects manager at Hastings Borough Council, said Sunday (July 18) was the busiest he had seen it for some time.

He said: “Traditionally our beach is much quieter than others such as Brighton, and usually very few brave the sea, but both beach and sea here were the busiest I’ve seen for a long time.”

However, it was different today (Monday, July 19) with far fewer visitors.

Hastings beach, July 18, 2021. Picture: Kevin Boorman

Hastings beach, July 18, 2021. Picture: Kevin Boorman

Hastings beach, July 19, 2021 SUS-210719-172554001

Hastings beach, July 19, 2021 SUS-210719-172605001