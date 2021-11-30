Cats that need rehoming at Bluebell Ridge in Hastings. Mila SUS-211129-134547001

17 adorable cats at Hastings RSPCA centre in need of loving new homes

Adopting from the RSPCA is one of the most responsible ways to bring an animal into your home and RSPCA Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre in Hastings has many rescue cats looking for loving homes.

By Andy Hemsley
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 9:37 am
Updated Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 10:53 am

If you are interested in adopting any of the cats pictured here please call the centre on 01424 752121. Their phone lines are in operation from 11am until 3pm every day, except Thursdays.

For the cats that are still waiting to find their forever homes, Bluebell Ridge likes to give them the very best Christmas possible. If you would like to bring some festive cheer to a furry friend who’s lost its home, please donate £5 which will provide the gift of comfort, toys and treats to a vulnerable cat this Christmas.

1.

Cats that need rehoming at Bluebell Ridge in Hastings. Emily. SUS-211129-134533001

Photo Sales

2.

Cats that need rehoming at Bluebell Ridge in Hastings. Donnie, needs an owner with patience. SUS-211129-134802001

Photo Sales

3.

Cats that need rehoming at Bluebell Ridge in Hastings. Popeye SUS-211129-134748001

Photo Sales

4.

Cats that need rehoming at Bluebell Ridge in Hastings. Steve SUS-211129-134735001

Photo Sales
Hastings
Next Page
Page 1 of 3