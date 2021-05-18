People out and about in Bexhill after the easing of lockdown restrictions on May 17. Rocksalt SUS-210518-124107001

20 pictures from Bexhill as restrictions are eased at restaurants, cafés and bars

Lockdown rules in England have been eased again, allowing people to sit inside pubs and restaurants, and meet in groups of 30 people outdoors.

By Mike Mackenzie
Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:21 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th May 2021, 2:30 pm

The latest easing of restrictions saw museums, theatres, cinemas, hotels, hostels and B&Bs reopen. Six people, or two households, are now allowed to meet indoors and people can meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors. Pubs, restaurants, cafés and bars in Bexhill welcomed customers back indoors. Our photographer was in the town to meet some of you today – the first day the rules were eased. Thank you to everyone who stopped to say hello! See also: 44 pictures from Hastings as restrictions are lifted

