20 pictures from Bexhill as restrictions are eased at restaurants, cafés and bars

The latest easing of restrictions saw museums, theatres, cinemas, hotels, hostels and B&Bs reopen. Six people, or two households, are now allowed to meet indoors and people can meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors. Pubs, restaurants, cafés and bars in Bexhill welcomed customers back indoors. Our photographer was in the town to meet some of you today – the first day the rules were eased. Thank you to everyone who stopped to say hello!